Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,310 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

RCI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.53. 70,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,098. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

