Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.93. The company had a trading volume of 515,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,229. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $322.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. As a group, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery purchased 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

