Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ball by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903,021 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,081,000 after buying an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,730,000 after buying an additional 874,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BALL. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Ball Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BALL traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $66.12. 152,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

