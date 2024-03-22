Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $128.02. 1,353,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,251,556. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.37. The company has a market capitalization of $351.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.76.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

