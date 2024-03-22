Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 95.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 123,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $65.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,805,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

