Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 16,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 45,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.09. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.