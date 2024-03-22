Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 98.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in V.F. by 5.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in V.F. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,567,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 187,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,427,191. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

V.F. Announces Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 19.03% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 11,301 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $198,332.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,582.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 144,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,041.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

