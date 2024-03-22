Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $924,000 in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.82. The stock had a trading volume of 105,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,245. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.15.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.