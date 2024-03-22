Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 102,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.6 %

APLE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. 86,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. Bank of America lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.