Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 905 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.34. The stock had a trading volume of 160,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,513. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $315.48.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

