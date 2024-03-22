Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of CTLT opened at $55.85 on Monday. Catalent has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Catalent will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 84.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Catalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

