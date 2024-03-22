Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $15.86. 442,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,718. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

