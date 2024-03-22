Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FUN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.13. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $45.93.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

