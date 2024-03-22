CEEK VR One Day Volume Hits $2.81 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $56.48 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0701 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006672 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00015555 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,136.16 or 0.99878966 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010804 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.00156292 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.07384638 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $3,531,225.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.