Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.44.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 14,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,997,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,157,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926,210 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $953,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,102,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CE opened at $168.34 on Friday. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.12 and a 1 year high of $168.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 15.64%.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

