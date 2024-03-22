Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to C$29.50 at Desjardins

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.25.
Cenovus Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 2.7257019 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total value of C$649,657.50. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Dahlin sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.99, for a total transaction of C$649,657.50. Also, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, with a total value of C$1,174,500.00. Corporate insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Company Profile
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.
