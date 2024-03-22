Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Centamin Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CEE opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.92.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It explores for gold deposits. The company principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

