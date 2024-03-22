Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.
Centamin Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of CEE opened at C$1.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Centamin has a 12 month low of C$1.31 and a 12 month high of C$1.92.
Centamin Company Profile
