Centerspace’s (CSR) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Centerspace Stock Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.72. 10,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Insider Activity at Centerspace

In other Centerspace news, Director John A. Schissel bought 500 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Centerspace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the second quarter valued at $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Centerspace by 311.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.