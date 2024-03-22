Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.24

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.24 and last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 670806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CENX. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.40 million. Century Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $881,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

