Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Stock Price Down 4%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $17.79. 101,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 538,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

In other news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at $169,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Certara by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,150,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,974,000 after buying an additional 77,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Certara by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,147,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,533,000 after buying an additional 270,068 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

