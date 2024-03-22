CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,196 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.3% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $552,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 21,452 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance
Shares of FFIN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 154,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,152. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.81. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.84 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20.
First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FFIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN
About First Financial Bankshares
First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Bankshares
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.