CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of USA Compression Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 38.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,488,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,975,000 after buying an additional 50,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $27.48. The company had a trading volume of 84,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,315. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.72 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.63.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,000.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Insider Activity at USA Compression Partners

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,509,726.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 96,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $2,376,869.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,156,307.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 34,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $855,611.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,019 shares in the company, valued at $11,509,726.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,958,338 shares of company stock valued at $72,985,696.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

