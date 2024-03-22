CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,752 Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 337.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of ALLY traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,814. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

