CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,137 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $40.37. 17,430,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,400,705. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

