CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 161 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.09. 1,378,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

