CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $262,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after buying an additional 99,371 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 258,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $60.82. 15,909,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

