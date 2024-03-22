CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,891,648 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,756,001,000 after acquiring an additional 387,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,519,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after acquiring an additional 554,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,056. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.35. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $352,508. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

