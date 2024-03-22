CFM Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,751,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,537,345. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $210.68. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

