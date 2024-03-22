CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $642,000 Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DINO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,635,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,872. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.97.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.94 per share, with a total value of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 4,180 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,879.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.