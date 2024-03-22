CFM Wealth Partners LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 953,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $41.06.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 89.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

