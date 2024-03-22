CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,134.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $2,334,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,802,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,200 shares of company stock worth $9,414,346 over the last quarter. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $60.28. 278,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.72 and a beta of 1.06. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 41.25%. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

