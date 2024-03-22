ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.89, but opened at $1.84. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 2,238,947 shares.

Specifically, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,209,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,141.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 25,376 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $47,453.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,359,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,209,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,846 shares of company stock worth $296,562. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ChargePoint by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership acquired a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

