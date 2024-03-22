Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Andrew R. Hockey Sells 224,227 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).
Chariot Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of CHAR stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 8.99 ($0.11). 6,840,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £96.19 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.54.
Chariot Company Profile
