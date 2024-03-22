Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR) Insider Andrew R. Hockey Sells 224,227 Shares

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew R. Hockey sold 224,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £20,180.43 ($25,691.19).

Chariot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CHAR stock traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 8.99 ($0.11). 6,840,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,044. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chariot Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.90 ($0.24). The company has a market capitalization of £96.19 million, a PE ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Chariot Company Profile

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

