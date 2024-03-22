Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $157.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. Scotiabank raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of CHKP opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $168.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 34.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.3% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 54.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 43,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,626,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,822,000 after purchasing an additional 52,863 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

