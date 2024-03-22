Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 373 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,168 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 967,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,170. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a 200-day moving average of $78.11. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $95.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $511,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,457.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBRDK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

