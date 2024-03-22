Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys 555 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $40.86. The stock had a trading volume of 29,895,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,835,918. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

