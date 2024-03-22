Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VPU. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.66. The stock had a trading volume of 86,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.78. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $118.81 and a 12-month high of $152.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

