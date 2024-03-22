Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after purchasing an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.76. 2,036,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

