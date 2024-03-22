Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Markel Group comprises 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Markel Group by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Markel Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Markel Group by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 72 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MKL stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,518.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,467.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.59. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,201.36 and a 12-month high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 12.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price target on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.00.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

