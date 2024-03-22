Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.13. 12,697,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,912. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.