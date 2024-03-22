Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.92. 2,855,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,767,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.71. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

