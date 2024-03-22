Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,227,000 after acquiring an additional 443,117 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.29. 2,528,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,586,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $157.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.15.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

