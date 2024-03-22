Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 6.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 39,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 156,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE XYL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.21. 729,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,472. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.42. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XYL. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Xylem from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

