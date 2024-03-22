Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,125,790,000 after acquiring an additional 356,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after acquiring an additional 392,811 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,804,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,166. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.68. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $176.25 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

