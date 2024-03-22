Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 31 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $9.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $327.08 and a one year high of $461.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $434.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.78. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

