Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 61,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,842,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after buying an additional 5,832,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $3,105,677,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,204,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $583.09. 1,057,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $222.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $562.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.25.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.10%.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

