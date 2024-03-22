Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in IAC by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 176,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in IAC during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in IAC by 14.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,808,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in IAC by 9.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IAC by 28.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.69.

Shares of IAC stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $51.94. The stock had a trading volume of 392,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. IAC Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.39 and a 52-week high of $69.85.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a net margin of 6.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

