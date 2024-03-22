Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 215.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.5% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Price Performance

NYSE:UL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,411. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.4582 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

