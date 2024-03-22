Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,302 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,859 shares during the quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 64.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,717,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955,765. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arlene M. Yocum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $40,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,637.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 221,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLF

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.