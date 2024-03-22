Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $154.31 and last traded at $154.37. 951,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,804,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.39.

Chevron Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day moving average is $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ariston Services Group acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 7,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

